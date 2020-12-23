Nigerian singer Mr Eazi is appealing for help after his laptops and phones were stolen in Ghana.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the music star appealed to celebrities from Ghana to help him recover his stolen items.

"Abeg If Anybody see my laptop for Accra make e halla me! I go give am some cool £," he tweeted.

"Be like I go go tiptoe lane go beg the boys for there!! I sure sey dem be go listen me! Me sef I be hustler one time lol."

"Governor @stonebwoyb Abeg dem steal my laptop plus phones for Accra!! U go fit give executive order make street find am den return am! I am loyal to your government."

"Cos like if you sell the laptop then phone u go get like some small money wey if u bring am come my der u go get triple sef! Boys for look sharp den investigate give me @AmgMedikal what u dey feel."

"Uncle @sarkodie dem steal my Laptop o! Abeg give executive order."

According to the singer, he is willing to pay a ransom for the stolen gadgets.