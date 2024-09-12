Mohbad's widow, Wunmi pens touching tribute on 1st anniversary of his death

On September 12, 2024, Wunmi took to Instagram, reflecting on their shared life and the pain of his absence for her and their one-year-old son Liam.

She wrote in part, "Ilerioluwa mi, husband of my youth, my best friend! It’s been a year today—a year since you left me and our Liam in this cold world. It’s been so hard. I miss you so much. Liam misses you too. I wish you were here to see him; you would have been an incredible father."

Wunmi revealed the depth of her struggle in living without her husband, who died at age 27 in 2023.

"I still don’t know how I’ve survived without you. God, I wish you were here every single day—every millisecond of the day. Your passing brought me unbearable pain, but it has also shaped me. I’ve learned so much, and I’m still learning. I’ll never be okay with you not being here; it messes with my head. I keep thinking it’s a nightmare I’ll wake up from, but 366 days have passed, and I haven’t," she added.