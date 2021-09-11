Mo Abudu celebrates 57th birthday with stunning photos

The media mogul who turned 57 on Saturday, September 11, 2021, took to her Instagram page where she shared the photos.

"Good morning beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️ It's the morning of my 57th birthday and I continue to give GOD all the glory 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 HE HAS MADE ALL THINGS POSSIBLE FOR ME "For with GOD nothing Shall be Impossible" - Luke 1: 37," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to Mo Abudu from all of us at Pulse.

Mosunmola Abudu, popularly called Mo Abudu, is a Nigerian media mogul, philanthropist, and former human resources management consultant.

She has been described by Forbes as "Africa's Most Successful Woman", and rated as one of the "25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television" by 'The Hollywood Reporter.