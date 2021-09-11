RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mo Abudu celebrates 57th birthday with stunning photos

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Happy birthday to Mo Abudu from all of us at Pulse.

Nigeria media mogul Mo Abudu [Instagram/MoAbudu]

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu has released some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.

Recommended articles

The media mogul who turned 57 on Saturday, September 11, 2021, took to her Instagram page where she shared the photos.

"Good morning beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️ It's the morning of my 57th birthday and I continue to give GOD all the glory 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 HE HAS MADE ALL THINGS POSSIBLE FOR ME "For with GOD nothing Shall be Impossible" - Luke 1: 37," she captioned one of the photos.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Happy birthday to Mo Abudu from all of us at Pulse.

Mosunmola Abudu, popularly called Mo Abudu, is a Nigerian media mogul, philanthropist, and former human resources management consultant.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

She has been described by Forbes as "Africa's Most Successful Woman", and rated as one of the "25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television" by 'The Hollywood Reporter.

She is the CEO of EbonyLife TV and EbonyLife Films.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mo Abudu celebrates 57th birthday with stunning photos

Idahams features Jaylan 'Man on Fire (North Africa Remix)'

Rema announces another US tour and teases debut album yet again

iLLBliss hops on a project alongside Illgod on new EP, 'Fortem'

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' becomes the No. 1 song in the world

Watch Wizkid thrills his Boston fans in new video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival

‘Juju Stories’ to premiere at the BFI London film festival

Check out the official trailer for ‘The Ghost and the Tout Too’

Trending

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

Annie Idibia and her hubby 2Face Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh and her former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri and movie star Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/GeorginaOnouha]

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

Nigerian music icon 2baba Idibia [Instagram/Official2baba]