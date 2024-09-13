ADVERTISEMENT
Mixed reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong posts about dating in 2024

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He wants to know how single people are coping.

Daniel Etim-Effiong posts a random thought that has people talking


On September 13, 2024, the actor aired his observation about the dating pool, saying, "Dating in 2024 is so exhausting…just thinking about it and I’m already sweating for y’all. I really don’t know how you guys are coping out there. Singles how far?"

The post, which was intended to be a humorous observation, has drawn both curiosity and criticism from fans. While some social media users responded to his query, others expressed their concern over his post, hinting at his marriage to Toyosi Etim-Effiong.

Daniel Etim-Effiong's post

Reacting to his post, an Instagram user humorously remarked, "Which Gen Z is stressing Daniel that made him tweet😂," while another added, "This one done exposé himself 🤣 thought you are married sir."

Reactions to his post on Instagram


Others commented on the difficulty of finding genuine connections in today’s dating world, emphasising it's draining nature.

A comment read, "It’s like dating these days is more draining than anything, it’s like nobody seems genuine anymore. Like they come into your life to drain & take from you but having nothing to add or water you to help you grow. It’s not fun; I'd rather be alone."

"Many of them act like they don’t care and that’s the part that makes it exhausting but when you start talking stage, they look desperate. If you stay single for so long, you’re in trouble oh. Because all the love languages won’t move you except one. You know the one,," another person explained.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

