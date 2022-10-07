Mercy Aigbe's sister sets mom's house on fire days after calling out the movie star

The video, which is spreading like wildfire, comes days after the sister had accused the actor and their mother of witchcraft and using her destiny. The video shows firemen putting out a fire that razed the house of the actor's mother.

On September 16, Patience made a long and controversial post about her mom and sister. She claimed that their mother is a deceptive person with inborn satanic greed and that the Nollywood actor temporarily stole her destiny.

"My 50th birthday celebration last year on my mind today.

The picture below is a classical depict of one surrounded by decadently first class, first degree pretentious relathieves. A wickedly deceptive mother with inborn satanic evil greed on my right, and a younger sister who out of love for money and worldly lusts and pride of life, attempted temporarily "stole " my divine destiny ( in her myopic inglorious foolishness she doesn't know that microscope portion the devil can afford to steal for her is useless and to her eternal shame in a very short while ) on my left. Looking at the deceptive show of love and lying appearance NO ONE can never know!

Both are avid church goers and same known in the kingdom of darkness . Smh My prayer henceforth: "Daddy God am tired of these 2 burdens; am tired of being sentimental; am tired of hiding my pains with smiles; and tired of understanding they would repent as they continually take me for granted despite the long revelation from the Holy Spirit, of these household principality and an evil personality. Get them rid of me. Do the needful now, Abba Father remember Isaiah 45:11", she wrote.

Several online reports claim that Patience started the fire after threatening the mother for refusing to assist her in repaying an N800,000 loan, After breaking into the house on Friday, September 30, Patience later returned on Tuesday morning, October 4, to set fire to the apartment.