Maybe I overreacted - Halle Bailey admits after calling out ex-boyfriend DDG

After calling out her baby daddy, DDG, for taking their son Halo on Kai Cenat's livestream without telling her, American singer Halle Bailey has changed her stance.

On November 7, 2024, the actress reactivated her social media accounts and took to X to address her reaction from the day before.

She wrote, "Yesterday maybe I did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank you, Kai, for the gifts for Halo."

Many X users came to her defence in the comment section to reassure her that she was within her right to be upset.

An X user wrote, "You did not overreact in the absolute slightest; everybody in your replies trying to police how YOU as a mother should feel about YOUR OWN child were overreacting. FUCK them."

"Your emotions and feelings are valid, don’t ever let mfs try to tell you how to feel about your own child," said another.

This comes after the actress faced backlash for expressing her disapproval on social media, as opposed to in private.

Her initial post on November 6, 2024, read, "Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."