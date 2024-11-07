RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Halle Balle deactivates social media after calling ex-boyfriend DDG out

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says she was not informed beforehand.

Halle Bailey and DDG are co-parenting their son
After DDG appeared on Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's live stream with Halo on November 6, 2024, Halle took to X to express her disapproval, stating that she was not told about it.

She wrote, "Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."

The 24-year-old added, "I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified, especially when I am out of town."

Halle Bailey's post [X/Hallebailey]
Halle Bailey's post

Halle faced tremendous backlash on X over her statement, as many reminded her that she posts Halo on her social media as well.

An X user posted, "As if she doesn’t post him to millions every day, I'm confused."

"Laid down and got pregnant by a streamer and mad the baby on a stream..girl boo," said another disgruntled X user.

"Talking like her baby is not already all over the internet," another comment read.

Within time, Bailey became a trending topic on X and in response, she deactivated her Instagram and X accounts.

This comes weeks after DDG announced that he and Bailey had split up less than a year after welcoming Halo.

He wrote in October 2024, "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

