Halle Balle deactivates social media after calling ex-boyfriend DDG out

After DDG appeared on Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's live stream with Halo on November 6, 2024, Halle took to X to express her disapproval, stating that she was not told about it.

She wrote, "Hi everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."

The 24-year-old added, "I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified, especially when I am out of town."

Halle faced tremendous backlash on X over her statement, as many reminded her that she posts Halo on her social media as well.

An X user posted, "As if she doesn’t post him to millions every day, I'm confused."

"Laid down and got pregnant by a streamer and mad the baby on a stream..girl boo," said another disgruntled X user.

"Talking like her baby is not already all over the internet," another comment read.

Within time, Bailey became a trending topic on X and in response, she deactivated her Instagram and X accounts.

This comes weeks after DDG announced that he and Bailey had split up less than a year after welcoming Halo.