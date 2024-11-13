Luxurious cars, houses can be bought with content creation money - Gilmore

Nigerian social media content creator Gilmore has addressed the skepticism surrounding the financial success of content creators.

During an interview with HIPTV, the host covered common doubts about whether earnings from content creation alone can genuinely afford luxury items like cars and houses, especially in exclusive areas like Banana Island.

"Some people doubt that the luxurious cars and houses being bought by content creators are bought by content creation money. Or are you guys adding plus and plus to it?" The host asked.

Gilmore replied, "It is, I don't think anyone can be doing content creating and being on set, making and editing videos and can still be doing anything else people think they're doing. How many hours do we have in a day? Is it that easy to go to baba's place? It's not even easy to go to any baba's place. So it's all content creation."

The content creator affirmed that content creation brings in good, legitimate money if the creator knows how to tap into it.

"Who has a house in Banana Island? I feel like information is key so what you don't know, you don't. It's until you're in it that you'd understand that it's possible to make legit money from content creation," said Gilmore.