Liquorose plans to write books and re-open her salon

The popular dancer in an interview on Wazobia FM on Friday, October 8, 2021, said she plans to make movies, write books and restart her beauty salon soon.

She said, “I have done some short films in the past; I have recorded some contents for my dance crew which have yet to be released, but most people only knew about my dancing career before I participated in the Big Brother Naija show.

“I applied to be on the show to unveil my talents because Big Brother Naija is a big platform where one could promote themselves. That was why I showcased some of my other talents which also helped me win so many games in the Big Brother House. I will soon bring to light the other talents that I was unable to display on the show since I’m now out of the house. I write poems and songs, so I’ll unleash my music talent — make movies, and write books. I’ll also restart my salon which I lost sometimes back.”

When asked if she learnt hairdressing from anyone, she said she learnt the skill at the age of six when she used to braid her grandmother’s hair.

“I didn’t learn hairdressing from anyone, I started practising by braiding my grandmother’s hair when I was about six years old,” she said.

She added that the skill earned her some money when she started braiding her neighbours’ hair.