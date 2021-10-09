RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Liquorose plans to write books and re-open her salon

Authors:

bayo wahab

Liquorose says some of the talents she displayed in the house helped her to win so many games.

Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose. (BBC)
Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose. (BBC)

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye first runner-up, Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose says she is ready to bring some of the talents she was unable to display in the house to light.

Recommended articles

The popular dancer in an interview on Wazobia FM on Friday, October 8, 2021, said she plans to make movies, write books and restart her beauty salon soon.

She said, “I have done some short films in the past; I have recorded some contents for my dance crew which have yet to be released, but most people only knew about my dancing career before I participated in the Big Brother Naija show.

“I applied to be on the show to unveil my talents because Big Brother Naija is a big platform where one could promote themselves. That was why I showcased some of my other talents which also helped me win so many games in the Big Brother House. I will soon bring to light the other talents that I was unable to display on the show since I’m now out of the house. I write poems and songs, so I’ll unleash my music talent — make movies, and write books. I’ll also restart my salon which I lost sometimes back.”

When asked if she learnt hairdressing from anyone, she said she learnt the skill at the age of six when she used to braid her grandmother’s hair.

“I didn’t learn hairdressing from anyone, I started practising by braiding my grandmother’s hair when I was about six years old,” she said.

She added that the skill earned her some money when she started braiding her neighbours’ hair.

Liquorose, who braided hair for many housemates during the show, said she mastered the skill for survival.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany