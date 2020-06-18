The lady who accused music star, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as Dbanj of rape has denied the news that she was arrested.

About a week ago, a Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, alleged that Dbanj raped his friend (Seyitan) on December 31, 2018, at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a post shared via her Twitter page on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the young lady said she was moving on with her life.

Dbanj [IamBangaLee]

She went on to refute the claims that she was arrested alongside her mother.

"I’m done with all these back and forth drama...Frank took me to the party and gave me the key to the room. I’m moving on and leaving everything behind me. Thanks and God bless," she tweeted.

"I don’t know where all this rumors are coming from. Myself and my mom were not and have not been arrested."

Seyitan's tweets came barely a few hours after the rumours started filtering the air that she was arrested by the music alongside her mother.

Dbanj had earlier taken to his Instagram page where he demanded an open apology and a compensation of N100M from the young lady.