Kizz Daniel mourns as mother-in-law passes on from breast cancer

The father-of-three took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to announce the passing of his mother-in-law while enjoining his fans to say a silent prayer on her behalf. He added that he is also mourning the huge loss.

"My wife lost her mom to breast cancer, and I’m here mourning with her….. Say a prayer for her mom, Vaddicts," he wrote.

The singer and songwriter officially unveiled his wife, Mjay Anidugbe, with whom he has been married to for four years, for the first time on March 1, 2024.

He shared a series of posts showing his wife dancing to his songs next to him, with a beaming face. This came after he engaged in a humorous exchange with his female fans on X where he confirmed that he is indeed married on March 6, 2024.

“I’m married to an Igbo/Warri girl. Nothing you won teach Mr wey I never hear," he said.

The couple welcomed a set of triplets, JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI back in May 2021. They, unfortunately, lost one of the boys four days later. Following that, Kizz Daniel vowed to be the best father to his remaining boys. He has also acquired property for them, of which he posted the documents online.

