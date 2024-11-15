RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kizz Daniel mourns as mother-in-law passes on from breast cancer

Damilola Agubata

The household of Vado D' Great has been thrown into a state of mourning as his mother-in-law breathed her last after battling breast cancer for years.

The father-of-three took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to announce the passing of his mother-in-law while enjoining his fans to say a silent prayer on her behalf. He added that he is also mourning the huge loss.

"My wife lost her mom to breast cancer, and I’m here mourning with her….. Say a prayer for her mom, Vaddicts," he wrote.

The singer and songwriter officially unveiled his wife, Mjay Anidugbe, with whom he has been married to for four years, for the first time on March 1, 2024.

He shared a series of posts showing his wife dancing to his songs next to him, with a beaming face. This came after he engaged in a humorous exchange with his female fans on X where he confirmed that he is indeed married on March 6, 2024.

I’m married to an Igbo/Warri girl. Nothing you won teach Mr wey I never hear," he said.

The couple welcomed a set of triplets, JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI back in May 2021. They, unfortunately, lost one of the boys four days later. Following that, Kizz Daniel vowed to be the best father to his remaining boys. He has also acquired property for them, of which he posted the documents online.

When she bagged an endorsement deal with Mikano Motors on March 10, 2024, the regular chart-topper took to his Instagram page to congratulate her. "Congrats Wifey @mrsanidugbe on bagging your first endorsement deal @mikanomotors, 7 days on scene. Proud of you," he wrote.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

