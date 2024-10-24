RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kellyrae says his anger at Kassia for touching Fairme's n*pples wasn't jealousy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says she plays a lot and did not want any person to misunderstand her motives.

Kassia and Kellyrae kept their marriage hidden in the house
Speaking during his recent interview with Pulse on The Outsyd segment, Kellyrae clarified that his basis was to protect her from a potential fight with Fairme, if he were to touch her own nipples too.

He explained, "Nobody believes me when I say that the nipple thing was not out of jealousy for real. The thing is, I know Kassia can be, so if she wants to play, she plays too much. There are certain things that she might do, and you would want to reciprocate that energy, and she go change am for you."

"I wouldn't want a situation whereby she'd have a fight with a guy, and I can't stand it. She can't have a fight with a guy, I'd take over, do you understand? That didn't come out of jealousy but I won't say there were not times I felt she was getting too close with other men. But that particular one didn't come out of jealousy at all," he added.

Kellyrae's altercation with his wife happened on August 20, 2024, after he walked up to her in one of the rooms and confronted her about allegedly touching housemate Fairne's nipples earlier in the day, and during that conversation, Kassia walked out on him in anger.

"You got angry with me and walked out for real. How am I supposed to know? Listen to me, you're a wife and a lady. Whether or not you touched his nipples is the conflict; I am not saying that you touched his nipples. The guy said, 'Kassia, you are touching my nipple," he said to her.

See the full interview below:

