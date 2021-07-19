RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Henshaw releases stunning photos as she turns 50

Odion Okonofua

The gym rat stuns fans with jaw-dropping photos for her 50th birthday.

Nollywood veteran actress Kate Henshaw [Instagram/KateHenshaw]

Yes guys! Nollywood veteran actress Kate Henshaw has turned 50.

To celebrate the special day, the movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, July 19, 2021, where she shared some really stunning photos.

"Never would have made it this far without the King of Kings...🙏 The laughter and joy in my life testifies of His goodness and mercy over me. I am highly favoured!! This I know," she wrote.

Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Henshaw is a Nigerian movie with over two decades of experience in the entertainment industry.

She joined Nollywood in 1993 when she starred in the movie 'When The Sun Set.'

Since then she had gone on to star in 50 movies.

In 2008, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain.

She was nominated for "Best Actress in a Leading Role" at the African Movie Academy Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie "Roti"

She was married to Roderick James Nuttal in 1999 and they welcomed their baby girl in 2000. The couple separated in 2011.

