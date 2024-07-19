RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Henshaw excited as she celebrates her 53rd birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She thanks God for another year.

Kate Henshaw [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]
Kate Henshaw [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

Recommended articles

Taking to Instagram on July 19, 2024, the actress posted three pictures of herself rocking a black ensemble and expressed her gratitude in her post caption.

She wrote, "To the one who wrote my script...To the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords🙌✨️🙏🏻To Jehovah Rohi, I give you all the glory, honour, and adoration. All of you and none of me each and every blessed day I am loaned .Thank you, Jesus, for another year...I am beyond grateful for all that you have blessed me with. I am healthy, content, and filled with immense gratitude."

Henshaw's fans, followers, colleagues and well-wishers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers.

Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle wrote, "Happy birthday, big sis 🎉" and veteran Sola Sobowale wrote, "Beautiful you. Happy birthday, my sweetheart."

A fan hyped her up saying, "C'mon naaa!!! Person wey no gree age what are we going to call her. Aunty K8, the Amazon, Aunty K8, the elegant, Aunty K8, the pretty, Aunty K8 the leader of fit fam. Lines are already falling in pleasant places for you. The heavens are already in alignment to bless u. Happy birthday July Queen💜"

Birthday wishes in Kate Henshaw's comment section [Instagram/Kate Henshaw]
Birthday wishes in Kate Henshaw's comment section [Instagram/Kate Henshaw] Pulse Nigeria

Another follower wrote, "Happy birthday 🎉🎂🎁🎈🎊, many more years ahead and God's blessings, have fun in the new year.💃💃"

"Happy Happy Birthday, Aunty!!! Thank you for being a blessing to your generation & 2 others. I love & celebrate you, ma’am," said another Instagram user.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Award-winning sensation Chike features Olamide, Ladipoe, Qing Madi on new album

Award-winning sensation Chike features Olamide, Ladipoe, Qing Madi on new album

Kate Henshaw excited as she celebrates her 53rd birthday

Kate Henshaw excited as she celebrates her 53rd birthday

Simi makes U-turn, says she should not have said she doesn't listen to music

Simi makes U-turn, says she should not have said she doesn't listen to music

Ngozi Nwosu explains what it means to play drug addict's mother in upcoming film

Ngozi Nwosu explains what it means to play drug addict's mother in upcoming film

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Did you just wake up? - Johnny Drille reacts to fan who found out he has a child

Did you just wake up? - Johnny Drille reacts to fan who found out he has a child

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Falz [Leadership news]

I soak myself in things that give me pleasure and sleep - Falz on his self-care

Singer Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

I'm so livid - Simi reacts to backlash for saying she does not listen to music

Purple Speedy has grown to become one of the most influential creators on the platform with a followership of over six million people and more than 100 million likes across her videos. [Instagram/Purplespeedy]

Who is Purple Speedy and why is she so popular?

Ini Dima-Okojie first found out about her fibroids in 2017.

Ini Dima-Okojie reveals that her fibroids have returned 3 years after surgery