Kate Henshaw excited as she celebrates her 53rd birthday

Taking to Instagram on July 19, 2024, the actress posted three pictures of herself rocking a black ensemble and expressed her gratitude in her post caption.

She wrote, "To the one who wrote my script...To the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords🙌✨️🙏🏻To Jehovah Rohi, I give you all the glory, honour, and adoration. All of you and none of me each and every blessed day I am loaned .Thank you, Jesus, for another year...I am beyond grateful for all that you have blessed me with. I am healthy, content, and filled with immense gratitude."

Henshaw's fans, followers, colleagues and well-wishers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers.

Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle wrote, "Happy birthday, big sis 🎉" and veteran Sola Sobowale wrote, "Beautiful you. Happy birthday, my sweetheart."

A fan hyped her up saying, "C'mon naaa!!! Person wey no gree age what are we going to call her. Aunty K8, the Amazon, Aunty K8, the elegant, Aunty K8, the pretty, Aunty K8 the leader of fit fam. Lines are already falling in pleasant places for you. The heavens are already in alignment to bless u. Happy birthday July Queen💜"

Pulse Nigeria

Another follower wrote, "Happy birthday 🎉🎂🎁🎈🎊, many more years ahead and God's blessings, have fun in the new year.💃💃"