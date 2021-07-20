RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 things we love about Kate Henshaw

Temi Iwalaiye

As she celebrates her 50th, we are taking some style inspiration from Kate Henshaw.

Kate Henshaw {instagram}
Kate Henshaw {instagram}

This week Kate Henshaw turned 50 and we were all amazed. She looks nothing like her age.

She is a true definition of 'black don't crack' with a body that women in their 20s would be envious of.

She is our style inspiration for this week, and I do not see why not.

Here are 5 things we love about Kate.

Have you seen the state of her body? Mad! Kate’s exercises like she is training in the Olympics. She is proof that you do not dream of the perfect body, you work for it.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Kate’s supple dark skin has left us wondering if she has drunk from the fountain of eternal youthfulness. We are yet to spot one blemish or dark spot. It is just perfect chocolatey goodness.

www.instagram.com

Kate has the most gorgeous smile. We love it!

www.instagram.com

That is absolutely stunning. We stan a fit woman.

www.instagram.com

Kate looks absolutely gorgeous in everything, from jeans to gowns. She selects the most beautiful outfits, and we love how she dresses them!

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

