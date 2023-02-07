Kate Henshaw calls out CBN, president Buhari following cash scarcity

Captioning the video, Henshaw wrote, "I am beyond incensed and livid! The @centralbankng has been feeding tales and spinning yarns to Nigerians and passing the buck when they are totally complicit! What was the rush for in exchange for old notes??? If you have certain people among yourselves that you want to punish, why not face them and stop heaping hardship on us? Even with the daily limit or monthly limit, one cannot access their money. One thing is for sure, the trust in banks has been totally eroded, and @centralbankng is to blame. Such an insensitive and definitely not well-thought-out policy. After you take photos with the new notes some of which the color runs, the note is very uneven, so you decided to hide it away... Totally despicable!!"