Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West has bought a mansion close to the house where his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian resides.
According to DailyMail, the billionaire rapper's house is a 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home located in LA's exclusive Hidden Hills.
It sits on a 1.07 acre of land and the house itself measures 3,651 square feet, while containing 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
His newest pad boasts a large outdoor swimming pool and a horse corral, plus a stable for three horses, but internally needs mayor renovation.
The rapper's latest move may be connected to his bid to reconcile with Kim.
Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in the year after seven years of marriage and four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
