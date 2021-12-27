RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kanye West wants to keep up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian and estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American rapper Kanye West has bought a mansion close to the house where his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian resides.

Recommended articles

According to DailyMail, the billionaire rapper's house is a 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home located in LA's exclusive Hidden Hills.

It sits on a 1.07 acre of land and the house itself measures 3,651 square feet, while containing 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian Pulse Nigeria

His newest pad boasts a large outdoor swimming pool and a horse corral, plus a stable for three horses, but internally needs mayor renovation.

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian Pulse Nigeria

The rapper's latest move may be connected to his bid to reconcile with Kim.

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in the year after seven years of marriage and four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Rosy Meurer celebrates her hubby Olakunle Churchill on his birthday

Rosy Meurer celebrates her hubby Olakunle Churchill on his birthday

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' crosses 1bn mark at global box office

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' crosses 1bn mark at global box office

Netflix announces 'Bridgerton' season 2 release date

Netflix announces 'Bridgerton' season 2 release date

Gulder Ultimate Search: Odudu Otu emerges season 12 winner

Gulder Ultimate Search: Odudu Otu emerges season 12 winner

'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

'We got married in 2020' - Former BBNaija's Miracle's estranged lover reveals

Triller spotlights Africa's hottest young creatives in 'My Day with Triller’ series

Triller spotlights Africa's hottest young creatives in 'My Day with Triller’ series

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

'Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore' - MBGN's Munachi Abii shares disturbing post

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Munachi Abii [Instagram/MunachiAbii]

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Wizkid and hid manager Sunday Are [Instagram/SundayAre]

'You are foolish, I curse the day I met you' - actress Merit Gold drags Prince Kpokpogri

Actress Merit Gold and activist Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/MeritGold] [Instagram/PrinceKpokpogri]