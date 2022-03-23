Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo has placed a curse on the person spreading rumours of his death.
'You won't live past the next 7 days' - Kanayo O Kanayo places curse on person spreading rumours of his death
The movie star says the person behind the rumour has got the guy.
The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
"I don't know what people gain by carrying rumours, printing their obituaries. I don't know what will make somebody wake up in the morning and start tagging somebody," he said.
"I do not know...Do most people think Nollywood people, entertainers do not have family members. What kind of life do you think we live? Somebody wakes up, compiles 3, 4, 5 photos, and puts RIP. You will not live past the next 7 days. You've got the wrong guy."
The actor went on to thank everyone who has called him since news of his rumoured death broke.
"My life has never been in anybody's hand. I want to thank my friends who have called me since morning, I don't even have a fever. Whoever has compiled these photos, you will exit this world in 7 days,'' he concluded.
Kanayo O Kanayo is an actor, producer and lawyer.
Born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, the movie star, made his debut movie appearance in the Nollywood classic, Living in Bondage.
He has gone on to feature in over a hundred movies in his career which has spanned nearly 3 decades.
He is currently a United Nations ambassador and bears the title of MFR which was awarded to him by the Nigerian government in 2013.
