Movie star Juliet Ibrahim turned 35 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and to mark the special day, she released some stunning photos on her Instagram page.

The gorgeous actress left no stone unturned as she shared some of her beautiful photos.

"Happy Birthday to me! I'm such an awesome person that it's hard for anyone not to recognize it – even me! Happy Birthday to someone who is full of unbelievable awesomeness! Yes, that’s right. It’s my birthday," she captioned some of the photos.

"My life is way more interesting than I could ask for at this age. I’m happy that I was born like me, not like anyone else."

"Wishing myself the happiest of birthdays. On this special day, I just want to thank God for the priceless gift of life that He has given me and for the wonderful people He has put in my life."

Happy birthday Juliet Ibrahim from all of us at Pulse.