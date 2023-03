"You're right. I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira," Joeboy said.

In the exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Joeboy revealed that he has been in a relationship for the past two years as he was done with the streets. He further revealed that his partner is the person he has been posting about on his social media. He also stated that although fans are curious as to her identity, he intends to keep it a secret and fans could keep wondering who she is.

“Her identity will continue to remain unknown. Everyone can continue to wonder who she's."

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2020, Joeboy has consistently delivered hit love songs that has dazzled listeners and rocketed him to the top.

His lover boy personality has endeared him to females fans who will likely be taken aback by the news of his two year old relationship.

When quizzed about how he thinks his female fans will react, Joeboy stated that he’s entitled to have a girlfriend and he expects his female fans to understand this.