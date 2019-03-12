The rift between Iyanya and his former friend and business partner, Ubi Franklin keeps getting interesting by the day as the singer reveals how he got only N145K from Tekno's career.

The music star made this known during an exclusive interview with Daddy Freeze at Cool FM. According to Iyanya, Ubi gave Tekno the impression that he didn't like him which he later found out. He went on to reveal that despite the fact that Tekno made N30M from his hit song 'Duro,' he got only N145K.

"Tekno told me that he won't lie to me that since Duro came out that he has made over N30M. I had gotten only N145K from Tekno's career for the whole time. Do you know why I was this open to him? I didn't want him to think I was just here on the boss side, chopping your money and the whole thing, so I was like bro why would I hate you? I don't even take your money...that's how much I love you, I don't go for your money because I know you are young and you just started so whatever you are making now, I cant struggle that stuff with you. He was like 'no no no bro...i don't think you understand me, I have made over N30M from Duro'. That was the first fight I had with Ubi, it was so serious," he said.

This latest revelation is coming a few days after Iyanya had revealed how he was healed by joining Mavin Records for a short period of time after the abrupt exit from Triple MG.

Iyanya talks about getting healed from joining Mavin Records after MMMG heartbreak

After a broken relationship with partner Ubi Franklin who alongside co-owned former record label, Made Men Music Group (MMMG), singer Iyanya confirms that joining Mavin Records afterwards was a good moment in his career as it offered him light away from darkness.

He mentioned this in an interview on Ndani TV's The Juice. In the chat with the host Bolanle Olukanni, he shared that being able to work in a loving atmosphere motivated him about the future that continued with Temple Music.

Don Jazzy was a big influence ensuring that it happened after opening the door to him to record songs. Joining Mavin Records in October 2016, was a short stint and that was because it wasn't a legal agreement says Iyanya.

"That was healing to me. That was the best time of the whole situation I was in. That was the best moment cos Jazzy just opened the family and said look 'you are one of us'. And everybody just showed me that love cos it came from Jazzy. So it was like from Jazzy to Tiwa, to Babyfresh to everybody. It was just love and that really like gave me life because, to be honest with you, I was broken," the singer shared as he talked about the aftermath of his bitter departure from MMMG.