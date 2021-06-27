Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University
The movie star celebrates her daughter on her graduation.
Recommended articles
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 27, 2021, where she shared photos from her daughter's graduation.
"What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord🙏🏽 Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃," she captioned the photos.
"Finally my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy is a graduate 🎓 of Babcock University 2021. I Love you scatter. Thanks for always making me proud. God this can only be you. Oya Masters loading."
Congratulations to the Ojos from all of us at Pulse.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng