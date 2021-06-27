RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star celebrates her daughter on her graduation.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ajoke Ojo [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]

Nollywood movie star Iyabo Ojo has got everything to be thankful for as her daughter, Priscilla has graduated from Babcock University.

Recommended articles

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 27, 2021, where she shared photos from her daughter's graduation.

"What can I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord🙏🏽 Thank you Lord, Thank you Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃," she captioned the photos.

"Finally my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy is a graduate 🎓 of Babcock University 2021. I Love you scatter. Thanks for always making me proud. God this can only be you. Oya Masters loading."

Congratulations to the Ojos from all of us at Pulse.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University

Tonto Dikeh is reportedly dating activist Prince Kpokpogri

'He was blocking my blessings' - Singer Lyta's baby mama drags him on IG

Chissom Anthony releases video for 'Glory to God in the Highest'

BBNaija Lucy & Ka3na publicly end months old rift

#BBNaijaReunion: Dora & Prince open up on why their friendship crashed [Highlights]

GYPEE gears up for debut EP with new single TGIF

Burna Boy and Diddy hyped to meet in the flesh after collaborating on a Grammy-winning album

Mike Ezuruonye bags doctorate degree from Estam University, Benin Republic