ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Let’s just say that a lot was said in this episode that you don’t want to miss.

The full episode is out on YouTube [YouTube/Pulsenigeria]
The full episode is out on YouTube [YouTube/Pulsenigeria]

Recommended articles

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week, the hosts speak with guests about trending issues and dissect problems that Nigerians often face. In this episode, they were joined by media executive Olufemu Daniel , film reporter Brooks and sports reporter Stephen.

Big Brother Naija, the most popular reality show in Nigeria, kicked off its 9th season on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with 14 distinct duos with different dynamics and an overall 28 housemates in the race to earn the ₦100 million grand prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, August 17, 2024, viewers of the show were served a double whammy when not one but two pairs of housemates were evicted, namely team Streeze and team Flourish. Now with only 10 pairs remaining in the house, the walls are closing in on the housemates and tensions continue to rise.

See below what was said in this episode:

The team discussed the most recent eviction and the surprise it came as to everyone, Brooks said, "The double eviction came as a shock and I think it was early. I'm not accusing anyone but I think it was a strategic thing that was done at the back end. Why do we two pairs leaving and things changing just like that."

Stephen added, "I expected one eviction so when Ebuka came and said two evictions, I was like 'Ah ah, from where to where?' it's worrisome."

ADVERTISEMENT

Olufemu Daniel said, "The twins aren't people who can be boxed. Now there is the thought that they might have that 'This girl knows us', I think Ruthie knows three people outside the house. So for her to have confidently said 'I know you people, should I give you a story?'"

"I think the twins' behaviour was really crass. I didn't think that they would stand up and inch towards Ruthie," Brooks added.

Chrisabel said, "I feel like at this point, we shouldn't put anything past those twins, they have shown us that don't have shame."

Stephen, on the other hand, expressed his belief that the twins potentially received Ruthie as a threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained, "They felt that Ruth would remain a threat to them in the house, so it was either they avoided her or risk another altercation."

Watch the full episode of Pulse Hot Takes below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

See trailer for new Ramsey Nouah-directed film ‘Tokunbo’

It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

D’Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album

D’Banj releases visuals for 'Koko' off 'The Entertainer – D’Sequel' album

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Nollyfemme to showcase short films by female filmmakers

Nollyfemme to showcase short films by female filmmakers

No one could stand up to the twins so I did - Rhuthee of ‘BBNaija’

No one could stand up to the twins so I did - Rhuthee of ‘BBNaija’

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

I am hale, hearty - Tekno denies slumping in South Africa

I am hale, hearty - Tekno denies slumping in South Africa

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Chike recently went viral for sending a Twitter troll ₦1 million to shut him up [Instagram/officialchike]

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-wife Ifeoma [Ivy_Zenny]

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls