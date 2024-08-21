It was too early into 'BBNaija' season 9 for a double eviction

Pulse Hot Takes is a weekly YouTube talk show hosted by Elvis Christian and Christabel Ago. Every week, the hosts speak with guests about trending issues and dissect problems that Nigerians often face. In this episode, they were joined by media executive Olufemu Daniel , film reporter Brooks and sports reporter Stephen.

Context

Big Brother Naija, the most popular reality show in Nigeria, kicked off its 9th season on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with 14 distinct duos with different dynamics and an overall 28 housemates in the race to earn the ₦100 million grand prize.

On Sunday, August 17, 2024, viewers of the show were served a double whammy when not one but two pairs of housemates were evicted, namely team Streeze and team Flourish. Now with only 10 pairs remaining in the house, the walls are closing in on the housemates and tensions continue to rise.

See below what was said in this episode:

On the double eviction of team Streeze and Flourish

The team discussed the most recent eviction and the surprise it came as to everyone, Brooks said, "The double eviction came as a shock and I think it was early. I'm not accusing anyone but I think it was a strategic thing that was done at the back end. Why do we two pairs leaving and things changing just like that."

Stephen added, "I expected one eviction so when Ebuka came and said two evictions, I was like 'Ah ah, from where to where?' it's worrisome."

On Wanni X Handi's altercations with Ruthie

Olufemu Daniel said, "The twins aren't people who can be boxed. Now there is the thought that they might have that 'This girl knows us', I think Ruthie knows three people outside the house. So for her to have confidently said 'I know you people, should I give you a story?'"

"I think the twins' behaviour was really crass. I didn't think that they would stand up and inch towards Ruthie," Brooks added.

Chrisabel said, "I feel like at this point, we shouldn't put anything past those twins, they have shown us that don't have shame."

Stephen, on the other hand, expressed his belief that the twins potentially received Ruthie as a threat.

He explained, "They felt that Ruth would remain a threat to them in the house, so it was either they avoided her or risk another altercation."