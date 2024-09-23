ADVERTISEMENT
Invest heavily in your woman - Singer Spyro advises men

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He emphasises that the grass is not greener on the other side.

He addressed his fellow men via an Instagram post on September 23, 2024, urging them to invest in their relationships and appreciate their partners.

Spyro wrote, "Guys, tush up your girl, INVEST heavily in her ,love up on her and you will realize she is finer than these girls outside."

The singer recalled a previous experience, as he highlighted the importance of nurturing and valuing romantic relationships rather than being swayed by the superficial appearances of other women.

"There were some so-called big girls I admired from afar before stardom but never had access..got access now and hmm ashe “it was all just a facade” The grass ain’t greener on the other side, it only looks so cos you staring from afar • NOTHING DE OUTSIDE KEEP YOUR WOMAN," he stressed.

Spyro's post raked up various reactions from his followers and Instagram users. Big Brother Naija star Neo Akpofure voiced his agreement by commenting, "💯 💯 ❤️," and another comment read, "Exactly. Nothing dey outside. Find one woman and build with her. 💯📌"

Another user wrote, "Drops mic! Of all languages to speak, you spoke nothing but fact."

Other Instagram users, however, voiced their disagreement with the singer's stance. "Advice us when you secure a successful relationship which will stand the test of time. Right now focus on music and stop Cho Cho Cho Cho," a man wrote, slamming Spyro.

"This outside I am looking at a lot of things is there oooo," said another man.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

Invest heavily in your woman - Singer Spyro advises men

