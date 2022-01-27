Infidelity scandal: Sammie Okposo deletes Instagram and Twitter pages

This is coming on the heels of the infidelity scandal rocking the music star's marriage.

It would be recalled that the gospel singer had taken to his Instagram page on Tuesday where he apologised to his wife for cheating on her.

"To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life," he appealed.

The Delta State-born singer went on to announce that he'll be taking a break from the ministry's work to seek restoration.

"I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people," he added.

He later deleted the apology post.

An American-based lady by the alias African Doll has in an interview revealed that she was carrying his baby.

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.

Things became sour after she informed the gospel singer that she was pregnant.