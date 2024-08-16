ADVERTISEMENT
I'm happy I didn't win Big Brother Africa season 8 - Beverly Osu

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She acknowledges that she might not have been able to manage the prize money at that time.

Beverly Osu's mother did not want her to win either.
Speaking during a recent interview with HIPTV, Osu opened up about her career childhood and career trajectory, notably her time on Big Brother Africa, which put her in the limelight.

The host asked, "You were never up for evictions in the reality TV show; did you think that your eviction was evil?"

In response, Osu revealed that she now sees her non-victory as a blessing in disguise and expressed relief that she did not win the competition at the time. Humorously, she also noted that her mother did not want her to win the cash prize in fear of the cash prize leading her astray.

Beverly Osu was never selected for eviction during her time in Big Brother Africa
She said, "I'm happy I didn't win now because there was nothing I was going to do then that was going to make me win. If the fans were praying for me to win, the woman who birthed me was praying to God that 'If this child is going to win this money and go astray, because she has gone astray before,. If she is going to win this money and go astray, God please don't give it to her.'"

The actress remarked on how her life and career have evolved positively since then, acknowledging that she might not have had the maturity to manage the prize money effectively at that time.

"God's timing is the best and we are happy that now we have made more than that money. If I had the money then, I probably would not have known what to do with it then. I didn't have the experience to make it impactful in my life so yeah, so far I'm winning in life now," she explained.

See the full interview below:

