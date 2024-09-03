ADVERTISEMENT
I won the daddy lottery - Seun Kuti on relationship with Fela

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He calls his father his best friend.

Seun Kuti says his dad was a cool dad [notesphere/twitter]
Speaking on the recent episode of the Zero Conditions podcast, the controversial singer clarified that he is not bothered by people's thoughts about his father.

"Who gets upset when they win the lottery?" Kuti said between laughter. "Show me one person that won the lottery one day and said, 'I'm angry, what the fuck? Get out mehn.'"

The singer noted that even though he only spent a short time with his father before he passed away, Fela was his favourite person in the world.

He explained, "I won the daddy lottery, my father is still my favourite person in the world. He's my favourite person that I ever met, even though I only spent 14 years with him, they were 14 awesome years. He was my best friend and everything; he was a cool dad to me."

Kuti also reflected on his privileged upbringing, recounting how he was incredibly pampered as a child. He then revealed an interesting fact, stating that to this day, he has never washed any laundry.

The singer explained, "You don't know how spoilt I was growing up. Up till now I still haven't done laundry in my life, I still don't know how to wash anything. I'm not bragging o, when I was going to school, I was sleeping in British Airways and snoring. In my dream, the thought crossed my mind 'How will you wash your clothes?' That thought woke me up like someone slapped me. Then I remembered washing machine and slept back."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

