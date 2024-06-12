I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Speaking on the recent episode of the Terms And Conditions Podcast by Pulse Nigeria, Toyosi expressed her delight in her husband's popularity. She highlighted how she enjoys witnessing the excitement of his fans when they walk up to him to ask for pictures or autographs.

"I really enjoy my husband being the popular one. I like seeing people's reactions when they see him. I like taking pictures for them," she began.

Toyosi recalled a recent incident in which adoring fans walked up to them at a restaurant, and how happy she was to take pictures for them.

"So we went for dinner the other day and then the waiters and I think cleaners came out to ask 'Can we take a picture?' or 'Can we take a selfie?' and I'm like 'Oh let me take the picture for you,'" she added.

Toyosi, who is the founder of That Good Media, a talent agency that also represents her husband, noted that she enjoys not having to deal with fans and the attention that comes with being famous. She said she just likes to focus on her work behind the scenes in entertainment.

She said, "For me I just want to do the work. I'm not really thinking about 'Who's asking for my autograph? ' and all of that."

The pair, who first got acquainted on Instagram tied the knot in November 2017 and have since welcomed three children to the world.

