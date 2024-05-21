I made my first million from throwing parties - RHOLagos star Chioma Goodhair

The reality TV star appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the Big Friday Show hosted by BBNaija's Tacha, where she narrated how she made her first million while in university.

She started, "My first million naira was probably from throwing events in uni. I went to the University of Birmingham and I didn't even plan to but I was so popular then and I knew a lot of people and I was very friendly. I'm still a friendly person I don't look it but I am. I'm also a girls girl and I'm very good at convincing people to do stuff."

Chioma recounted how she was able to convince about 200 ladies to buy tickets to attend the parties which were being thrown on campus.

"So back then some guys used to organise parties and one guy would be like, 'Come and sell tickets to your friends,' and I'd bring like 100 or 200 girls. So the next year he was like why don't we come together to throw these parties because you're really good at selling tickets?" she continued.

She concluded, "So we organised this party and we made so much money and when I convert it, it would have been over a million naira...It was like six thousand pounds..."

"Oh wow, so back then it would have been like eight or nine million," Tacha interjected.

"Yes," Chioma replied.

Watch the full interview below: