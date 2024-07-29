I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

Speaking during an interview on the latest episode of Curiosity Made Me Ask, hosted by Isbae U, Kosoko responded to questions about his acting career, political voting and public opinion.

When asked if people should be bullied for their voting choices, Kosoko firmly stated, "Nobody bullied anybody to vote for anyone and people should be allowed to vote for who they want to vote for."

"The people who voted for Tinubu, do you think that they should be bullied?" Isbae U probed further.

"That's their own business, their own cup of tea; I am entitled to my own opinion. I love the man I voted for and I know he's doing well. If only you knew how repairing things are, then you would fully understand that he is doing well," the actor responded.

When asked why he voted for Tinubu during the general elections, Kosoko emphasised that Tinubu's role in shaping Nigeria's democracy is significant and highlighted him as a core figure in Nigeria's development over the years.

He explained, "I voted for him because I've known him for a long time, and agbada has nothing to do with it. I have known him and I have seen quite a lot of his contributions to nation-building. You can't even talk about the present democracy that we are all enjoying without saying Tinubu's name among the people who struggled for us to have it."

