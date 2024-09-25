I get ₦5million in a month from acting movies - BBNaija's Phyna

Recommended articles
On September 24, 2024, the actress took to X to address a frequently asked question about her earnings, disclosing that she receives a minimum of ₦5 million in a month from three movies.
She wrote, "Someone once said how much do actors receive…well, I don’t know about others sha, minus my other source of income. In a month I do minimum of 3 movies and that can give me 5million+ in the month I didn’t work too much... and note that price varies. I SAY MAKE I LET UNA KNOW SAY I DY GET AM CLEAR . Comot body!"
Phyna's revelation received a variety of reactions from X users, while some commended her feat, others expressed their disbelief.
"My own be say make everybody Dey their day oo no space for Nollywood. Abeg as u don spill the tea, this space is for you alone. ACTRESS PHYNA NOBODY SHOULD COME CLOSE I TAKE GOAT AND BEG UNA," a fan wrote, commending her.
Another user tagged her as a 'social media noisemaker, saying, "I’d like to know the 'someone' and also the movies you featured in at least for the past five months. Social media noisemakers."
"3 movies in a month or even more, that’s one week one movie -wow what kind of movies?? Isn’t that too much for just 4 weeks," said another fan.
Following the feedback on her initial post, Phyna uploaded another post on X, clapping back at those who slammed her.
"Omo some Nigerians are too dull… Una don too see actors finish but it’s not yall fault sha……. Well all Una faves don add acting to their career kindly ask them why?!! money Dey na you no know bunch of empty heads saying who makes 5m I dy complain say my own too small Una dy talk trash, suffer head people," the actress retorted.