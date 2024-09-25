I get ₦5million in a month from acting movies - BBNaija's Phyna

On September 24, 2024, the actress took to X to address a frequently asked question about her earnings, disclosing that she receives a minimum of ₦5 million in a month from three movies.

She wrote, "Someone once said how much do actors receive…well, I don’t know about others sha, minus my other source of income. In a month I do minimum of 3 movies and that can give me 5million+ in the month I didn’t work too much... and note that price varies. I SAY MAKE I LET UNA KNOW SAY I DY GET AM CLEAR . Comot body!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Phyna's revelation received a variety of reactions from X users, while some commended her feat, others expressed their disbelief.

"My own be say make everybody Dey their day oo no space for Nollywood. Abeg as u don spill the tea, this space is for you alone. ACTRESS PHYNA NOBODY SHOULD COME CLOSE I TAKE GOAT AND BEG UNA," a fan wrote, commending her.

Another user tagged her as a 'social media noisemaker, saying, "I’d like to know the 'someone' and also the movies you featured in at least for the past five months. Social media noisemakers."

"3 movies in a month or even more, that’s one week one movie -wow what kind of movies?? Isn’t that too much for just 4 weeks," said another fan.

Following the feedback on her initial post, Phyna uploaded another post on X, clapping back at those who slammed her.

ADVERTISEMENT