I feel troubled every time I fornicate - Spyro opens up about struggles

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He pledges not to go back to his former ways.

On September 3, 2024, the singer made a post on Instagram, admitting his truth regarding his faith and noting that while sex initially felt good, it eventually became a source of deep internal conflict.

He confessed, "SEX felt good till I could no longer bare struggling with my conscience. 🤦🏾‍♂️"

The singer, who had always been open about his faith, noted that each time he engaged in sexual activity outside of marriage, he felt a sense of unease.

He wrote, "Every time I 'forget,' knowing I ain’t married to the person, I feel troubled, like a part of me gets taken right after … I struggled for a while but I kept praying for strength and when the time came, I disengaged from all lingering connects at the time."

Spyro acknowledged that his path to celibacy had been tough and pledged to keep himself for his wife.

He wrote, "It hasn’t been easy especially when I travel and these clean girls begin to get funny around me 🤦🏾‍♂️ and promoters never make it easy too but now they know 🤣 but yea I am keeping this bed for ONE now."

"I ask myself tho 'what will happen if NENGI then comes along '🤔 that one go hard sha but no going back o 😁 So you see ,I mean every bit of this song and if you see me getting funny anywhere pls feel free to report me to my pastor or my family," he concluded.

I feel troubled every time I fornicate - Spyro opens up about struggles

