I believe Tinubu will fix Nigeria - Actor Yul Edochie amid economic crises

On October 11, 2024, the actor posted his encouraging message to Instagram, alongside a picture of him in his well-known dress with Tinubu's face on it.

He wrote, "lt will be well with our country. It’s a difficult time in Nigeria. Many are angry and losing patience. But I believe things will change positively soon. Good things take time to mature. Certain good policies take time to yield results. Let’s be patient. I believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat and I believe He will fix Nigeria."

Though well intended, his post was not met in good faith by his followers and many other Instagram users, who berated him for his support for the president.

An Instagram user wrote, "Try Dey keep quiet. I know u r trying so hard so stay irreverent. Go and put on ring light and dance with Judy."

"They told us the youth are the leaders of tomorrow. But Yul is saying that a great-grandfather will fix Nigeria? How?" asked another.

Another person wrote, Report just came in now that someone just got out of his cage I think we need to get him back to the cage as soon as possible, Report him if found Please cho cho cho because you get small change for hand na why oponu."