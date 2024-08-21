I am hale, hearty - Tekno denies slumping in South Africa

In the late hours of August 20, 2024, the singer posted a series of pictures and videos on his official Instagram page and alerted his fans that, contrary to the fake news, he was in good health.

He wrote, "Hey guys, I'm hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa. I hope whoever that was in the video is doing well and ok. Thank you, guys. Love you."

Fans and followers took to Tekno's comment section to express their relief. One fan wrote, "Thank God, I feel better now."

Another user voiced his frustration, asking, "Who is carrying this kind of news?" and another commenter said, "You dey Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 dey chop the peaceful good life! Mad people dey one corner dey post shit."

Earlier that day, Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi also debunked the false news that circulated across social media, stating that Tekno was in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, not South Africa.

He wrote, "Lmao Tekno wey Malabo."

X users also commented on Mr Eazi's post, confirming that the story was false and the man in the viral video was not Tekno.

"You dey mind them! People go just dey spread fake news like bedspread. For the record, guys, that's not Tekno. The person in that video is Prezzo from Kenya, he's a rapper, and was among the contestants that participated in Big Brother Africa some years back" an X user wrote.