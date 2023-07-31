Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

The world class chef made this announcement via her verified Instagram profile, noting that the donation aims to facilitate a reading habit among young people. In doing so, they sought to promote the campaign.

In her words, @enioluwaofficial and I are partnering to donate 5000 books to encourage young people to read more to promote the #whenweread campaign".

Enioluwa expressed his excitement about Hilda joining him on his project and expanded on their goal in her comment section. According to him, they intend to encourage people to read digital or hard-copy books.

He said, "Excited to be doing this with you, B! Our goal is simple; to encourage young people to read more, either through digital or hard-copy books!"

This follows the launch of the #whenweread campaign by Enioluwa in 2023. Earlier in July, he took to his LinkedIn profile to announce the goal for the month, encouraging people to read two books by taking a chapter each day.

His post read, "I launched a new campaign #WhenWeRead to encourage young people to pick up books and read. This month of July, we are reading two books that I am incredibly fascinated by, written by brilliant authors. It’s not easy to read but we have to discipline ourselves; A CHAPTER A DAY. I've also gone ahead to purchase copies of each book to give to young people, so there's no excuse. In This Room. We Read! Because you cannot know what you do not learn about."

