ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The more you read, the more you know.

Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]
Hilda Bassey announces that she is joining Enioluwa in his #whenweread campaign [Instagram/Hildabaci]

Recommended articles

The world class chef made this announcement via her verified Instagram profile, noting that the donation aims to facilitate a reading habit among young people. In doing so, they sought to promote the campaign.

In her words, @enioluwaofficial and I are partnering to donate 5000 books to encourage young people to read more to promote the #whenweread campaign".

ADVERTISEMENT

Enioluwa expressed his excitement about Hilda joining him on his project and expanded on their goal in her comment section. According to him, they intend to encourage people to read digital or hard-copy books.

He said, "Excited to be doing this with you, B! Our goal is simple; to encourage young people to read more, either through digital or hard-copy books!"

This follows the launch of the #whenweread campaign by Enioluwa in 2023. Earlier in July, he took to his LinkedIn profile to announce the goal for the month, encouraging people to read two books by taking a chapter each day.

He is also an EU-africa Ambassador
He is also an EU-africa Ambassador Pulse Nigeria

His post read, "I launched a new campaign #WhenWeRead to encourage young people to pick up books and read. This month of July, we are reading two books that I am incredibly fascinated by, written by brilliant authors. It’s not easy to read but we have to discipline ourselves; A CHAPTER A DAY. I've also gone ahead to purchase copies of each book to give to young people, so there's no excuse. In This Room. We Read! Because you cannot know what you do not learn about."

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign received support from bookstores and vendors in Hilda's comment section.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

Hilda Bassey and Enioluwa team up to donate 5000 books to youths

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Davido is excited to see Neo and Kiddwaya back in the 'BBNaija' house

Davido is excited to see Neo and Kiddwaya back in the 'BBNaija' house

Burna Boy breaks Spotify debut record with latest single 'Big 7'

Burna Boy breaks Spotify debut record with latest single 'Big 7'

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

Nigerian comedian Nasboi mourns the loss of his only brother

Nigerian comedian Nasboi mourns the loss of his only brother

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

Yoruba epic films are suddenly everywhere again, I love it

Yoruba epic films are suddenly everywhere again, I love it

5 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' first Saturday Rave party

5 highlights from 'BBNaija All Stars' first Saturday Rave party

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Bella and her boyfriend Sheggz have officially been together for a year [Instagram/Bellaokagbue]

BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate in the world. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu