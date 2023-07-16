Hilda Baci, Idia Aisien host Barbie slumber party days to July 20 premiere
Get ready to relive the magic and embark on a fantastical journey with Barbie.
Hosted by the fabulous duo, Guinness World Record breaking chef, Hilda Baci, and Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, this event was nothing short of a pink-tastic dreamland.
Notable personalities in attendance include ex Big Brother housemates Sheggz, Tacha, Diane Russet, Beauty Tukura, and Esther. Others include media personalities Tomike Adeoye and Ama Reginald; Real Housewife of Lagos cast member, Tutu Pie; and fashion influencers, Akin Faminu and Vine Olugu.
The fun is not over yet! Mark your calendars, as the enchanting Barbie movie premieres on July 20.
It's time to unleash your inner child and glam up for the most exciting movie of the season.
See you at the movies, darlings! 💕🎀
#FeatureByFilmhouse
