Here are 10 things you should know about the late Quincy Jones

Recommended articles
Here are ten of the most important aspects of Quincy Jones' extraordinary career.
- He produced and conducted the best-selling single of all time, We Are The World and three of Michael Jackson's albums, including the all-time best-selling album, Thriller
- He became the first Black executive of a major record company after he began as vice president of Mercury Records back in 1961.
- He helped launch the hit series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1991 as an executive producer.
- He studied music at Seattle University.
- He was one of the few artists to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.
- He began his career as a jazz musician, working as a trumpeter and arranger with icons like Lionel Hampton, which gave him a strong foundation in music composition and arrangement.
- He was a committed philanthropist and advocate for social issues, founding organisations like the Quincy Jones Listen Up Foundation to support underprivileged youth worldwide.
- He produced and conducted We Are the World, a charitable single that became one of the best-selling singles worldwide, raising millions for humanitarian efforts in Africa.
- ones worked with legends like Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Michael Jackson, helping shape their careers and producing some of their greatest hits, including Jackson’s Thriller, the best-selling album of all time.
- He died on November 3, 2024, surrounded by family.