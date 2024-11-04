RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here are 10 things you should know about the late Quincy Jones

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was an undisputed powerhouse in the music industry and shall be greatly missed.

Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones.
Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones.

Here are ten of the most important aspects of Quincy Jones' extraordinary career.

  1. He produced and conducted the best-selling single of all time, We Are The World and three of Michael Jackson's albums, including the all-time best-selling album, Thriller
  2. He became the first Black executive of a major record company after he began as vice president of Mercury Records back in 1961.
  3. He helped launch the hit series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1991 as an executive producer.
  4. He studied music at Seattle University.
  5. He was one of the few artists to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. 
  6. He began his career as a jazz musician, working as a trumpeter and arranger with icons like Lionel Hampton, which gave him a strong foundation in music composition and arrangement​.
  7. He was a committed philanthropist and advocate for social issues, founding organisations like the Quincy Jones Listen Up Foundation to support underprivileged youth worldwide​.
  8. He produced and conducted We Are the World, a charitable single that became one of the best-selling singles worldwide, raising millions for humanitarian efforts in Africa​.
  9. ones worked with legends like Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Michael Jackson, helping shape their careers and producing some of their greatest hits, including Jackson’s Thriller, the best-selling album of all time​.
  10. He died on November 3, 2024, surrounded by family.
Here are 10 things you should know about the late Quincy Jones

