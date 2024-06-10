ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He debunks rumours that he is on drugs and confessed that he lost a lot of jobs because of them.

Hanks Anuku says that he was heartbroken by the rumours [Premium Times]
Hanks Anuku says that he was heartbroken by the rumours [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The actor was interviewed by media personality Lucky Udu who inquired about the viral videos from 2023 which showed him walking around the streets, talking to himself and looking haggard. In response, Anuku explained that he was only trying to get himself into character for a role.

He began, "That day I was trying to get into character for a role I was going to play, a madman role. Someone who was not in his correct senses or right frame of mind."

ADVERTISEMENT

"So naturally I did it in the neighbourhood and I was trying to get it to show the way the director would have shown it. I was meditating and trying to get into character, that's it. I was not even aware that I was being recorded. I was concentrating on myself and my script," he continued.

Addressing the insanity rumours which once plagued the internet, Anuku emphasised that he was never on drugs and is in fact very healthy.

"People have said a lot of stuff. Rumours are rumours. They said I was sick and I was on drugs. I was not on drugs. Maybe they saw me depressed cause depression can cause stress. But me, being on drugs? That's not true. I'm not a madman. I'm very sane and healthy. I exercise a lot and do my martial arts and sports," he explained.

He revealed that he was greatly affected by the viral videos and subsequent rumours. He said, "I lost a lot of money. I lost jobs and was jobless for a while and people didn't care about me. I went through pain and I was heartbroken."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Odunlade Adekola be a violent gang lord in the trailer for 'Lakatabu'

Watch Odunlade Adekola be a violent gang lord in the trailer for 'Lakatabu'

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs

Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

See the poster for journalist Aisha Salaudeen's directorial debut 'We have Bleach'

See the poster for journalist Aisha Salaudeen's directorial debut 'We have Bleach'

'Creative industry is the second largest employer of labour' - Ali Baba calls for support

'Creative industry is the second largest employer of labour' - Ali Baba calls for support

Yvonne Jegede says she should have married for money and not love

Yvonne Jegede says she should have married for money and not love

Tems sets new Spotify record for a Nigerian female artist

Tems sets new Spotify record for a Nigerian female artist

Temi Otedola joins Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis as L’Oréal Paris ambassador

Temi Otedola joins Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis as L’Oréal Paris ambassador

These 10 Nigerian celebrities did odd jobs before becoming famous

These 10 Nigerian celebrities did odd jobs before becoming famous

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Dbanj

D'banj likes how society's perception of having children out of wedlock has changed

MrBeast showing his red play button

What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

Toyin Abraham says that the backlash is too much [Instagram/ Toyin Abraham]

Enough is enough - Toyin Abraham says she won't accept backlash for supporting Tinubu

Neo Akpofure [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]

'Your validation means nothing to me' – BBNaija's Neo defends 'My Daughter's Crush' acting