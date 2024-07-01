ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi announces his engagement

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He proposed to her with two different engagement rings.

Peterson Okopi and his fiance Prudent
Peterson Okopi and his fiance Prudent

Recommended articles

On July 1, 2024, the gospel singer made a series of Instagram posts to commemorate his recent engagement. In the pictures posted, he was seen standing in front of the flowery setup and the "Will you marry me?" sign, waiting for Prudent to arrive.

His caption read, "IN THE BEGINNING... Happy New Month, Family."

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterson also reposted his fiance's post, which showed her excitedly showing off her new engagement ring. In her caption, she doted on him, saying, "I Said Yes To The One That God Purposed Specially For Me. I love you so much, babe."

The video posted to the singer's YouTube page showed the romantic moment Prudent walked into the proposal and the emotional moments that followed. Peterson stated in the video that the day he met her, his heart leapt.

"The very first day I met Prudent, my heart leapt, and I called her Ohi, which means beauty, and for every day I have spent with her, I have gotten to see the beauty in life with God. We have always trusted in God to be the major factor in our relationship while we trust him for a beautiful future," he confessed.

Peterson highlighted his favourite things about his fiance, emphasising that she is everything he always prayed for.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "Prudent has a heart for God and for people, and she is a giver, and I've always prayed to God to bless me with a giver, and the Lord presented me with Prudent. Prudent is a prayer answered; she is my friend, and she is everything."

Peterson's announcement was welcomed with all-round joy by his fans, followers, and fellow celebrities, who expressed their excitement in the comment section.

Actress Juliana Olayode commented, "July never even start….. Fada Lord!!!!!!!! Congratulationssssssssss Just send my aso ebi please and show us awa wife thank you😂😂😂🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊 #kingdommarriage everywhere 2024 choke😂"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi announces his engagement

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi announces his engagement

Breaking up with my partner was one of the best decisions I have ever made - Wendy Shay

Breaking up with my partner was one of the best decisions I have ever made - Wendy Shay

6 Ghanaian celebrities who served jail sentences for various reasons

6 Ghanaian celebrities who served jail sentences for various reasons

Wini Lizbet finds inspiration in her struggles on new single 'Story' [Review]

Wini Lizbet finds inspiration in her struggles on new single 'Story' [Review]

Olu Jacobs and 9 Nigerian celebrities who have fallen victim to fake death reports

Olu Jacobs and 9 Nigerian celebrities who have fallen victim to fake death reports

Burna Boy sets African Spotify record for opening day streams for a solo song

Burna Boy sets African Spotify record for opening day streams for a solo song

Nigerian music video director claims 'richest man in GH' Shatta Wale owes him money

Nigerian music video director claims 'richest man in GH' Shatta Wale owes him money

'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June

'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June

BBNaija's Neo celebrates 30th birthday with sizzling royalty-themed pictures

BBNaija's Neo celebrates 30th birthday with sizzling royalty-themed pictures

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

#CHIVIDO24 [Instagram/Davido]

CHIVIDO and 9 other iconic Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags

Davido and Chioma on their traditional wedding[Instagram/bellanaija

#CHIVIDO24: Celebrities we've spotted so far at Davido's wedding

Davido cruises in 2023 Mercedes Maybach for his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'

Davido cruises in $600,000 Maybach to his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'