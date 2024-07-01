Gospel singer Peterson Okopi announces his engagement

On July 1, 2024, the gospel singer made a series of Instagram posts to commemorate his recent engagement. In the pictures posted, he was seen standing in front of the flowery setup and the "Will you marry me?" sign, waiting for Prudent to arrive.

His caption read, "IN THE BEGINNING... Happy New Month, Family."

Peterson also reposted his fiance's post, which showed her excitedly showing off her new engagement ring. In her caption, she doted on him, saying, "I Said Yes To The One That God Purposed Specially For Me. I love you so much, babe."

The video posted to the singer's YouTube page showed the romantic moment Prudent walked into the proposal and the emotional moments that followed. Peterson stated in the video that the day he met her, his heart leapt.

"The very first day I met Prudent, my heart leapt, and I called her Ohi, which means beauty, and for every day I have spent with her, I have gotten to see the beauty in life with God. We have always trusted in God to be the major factor in our relationship while we trust him for a beautiful future," he confessed.

Peterson highlighted his favourite things about his fiance, emphasising that she is everything he always prayed for.

He said, "Prudent has a heart for God and for people, and she is a giver, and I've always prayed to God to bless me with a giver, and the Lord presented me with Prudent. Prudent is a prayer answered; she is my friend, and she is everything."

Peterson's announcement was welcomed with all-round joy by his fans, followers, and fellow celebrities, who expressed their excitement in the comment section.