Femi Kuti urges Nigerians to stay and fight for the country

He stresses that Nigerians should not run away because the country depends on them.

Speaking during the 2024 Felebration festival, Kuti stressed that he has no intentions of relocating to another country because even those countries had to fight for their freedom.

He began, "People have asked me, 'Shey you no go japa?' japa to where?"

"Let me tell you about Europe; you see Europe and what made it great. Do you think they ran away? No, they fought; Europe fought hundreds of civil wars; dem just dey kill themselves. America had one of the worst civil wars in history, which is why till today Americans still carry guns," he added, highlighting the history of some of the countries Nigerians popularly relocate to.

Kuti urged Nigerians to recognise their responsibility to fight for their own country and to make it better.

"We must understand that we have to stay here and fight for a better country that we love. We did not build the Fela Shrine in Los Angeles or in London; we built it in Africa. Get your senses together because this country depends on you," the singer continued.

"Made is a British citizen but where is he? He is in Nigeria, and he cannot be anywhere else. What does he want to do there? If they call him for work, he'd go there to play and come back. Who would take over the shrine? I want to retire."

