Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Portable made his bold assertion during his guest appearance on the newest episode of the Echoo Room podcast, where he spoke on the essence of minding one's business. While speaking, he cited Kuti, who died at age 58, as someone who could have benefited from keeping to himself instead of fighting for Nigeria.

"If Fela had minded his business a bit, he would have lived longer, but he was fighting the government. After God na government, even our parents who fought the same government were hungry, and till now we're still hungry," Portable said.

"But Fela fought for Nigeria," the host interjected.

Portable, however, dismissed the notion and aired his perspective on activism, stressing that Nigerians should fight for themselves. He emphasised the importance of personal survival over activism.

The singer said, "Nigerians should fight for themselves. If you fight for Nigerians and they catch you, you will suffer and nobody will support you in Nigeria. Why are you fighting for Nigeria? Fight for yourself; Nigeria is okay."

"When you are okay, your family will be okay, just feed your family and your neighbours. Things are hard but feed the people you are meant to feed. I, for instance, cannot ignore my wife and family and come and take care of you," he concluded.

See the full interview below: