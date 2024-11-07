Fans left heartbroken as BBNaija's Angel confirms her split from Soma

During her recent interactive session on Spaces on X, she spoke on the split and the drama surrounding it which involved his ex-girlfriend Hilda.

"I've slowly detached myself from everything that has happened. She has every right to be hurt by what happened but I'm no longer with that person," said Angel.

She continued, "I have no business attacking anyone. Like I said, I'm in a good mental space, Im at the gym, and I don't want anything to bother me. I was just confused as to why his ex was insulting me; what did I do to warrant that?"

In another post on X, Angel wrote, "It is Angel always; I have already accepted that the only time I will be loved is when I actually die."

Fans of the BBNaija ship expressed their sadness over the news, stressing that they hoped the long-standing rumours were untrue.

"Omo my Somgel, I thought it was a prank before, ohh," a distraught fan wrote.

Another sad X user wrote, "I loved that ship ohhh my Somgel."

"Soma and his ex have issues? Okay, but why is Angel getting dragged into it? What is her business especially because they are separated," a puzzled fan asked.