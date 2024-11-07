RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans left heartbroken as BBNaija's Angel confirms her split from Soma

They have both become trending topics on X.

Angel and Soma's ship has come to and end, and lots of drama surrounds it [Daily Post]
During her recent interactive session on Spaces on X, she spoke on the split and the drama surrounding it which involved his ex-girlfriend Hilda.

"I've slowly detached myself from everything that has happened. She has every right to be hurt by what happened but I'm no longer with that person," said Angel.

She continued, "I have no business attacking anyone. Like I said, I'm in a good mental space, Im at the gym, and I don't want anything to bother me. I was just confused as to why his ex was insulting me; what did I do to warrant that?"

In another post on X, Angel wrote, "It is Angel always; I have already accepted that the only time I will be loved is when I actually die."

Fans of the BBNaija ship expressed their sadness over the news, stressing that they hoped the long-standing rumours were untrue.

"Omo my Somgel, I thought it was a prank before, ohh," a distraught fan wrote.

Another sad X user wrote, "I loved that ship ohhh my Somgel."

"Soma and his ex have issues? Okay, but why is Angel getting dragged into it? What is her business especially because they are separated," a puzzled fan asked.

"As we are blaming Soma, we should also blame Hilda his EX. Why accepting back your EX that you know was in a working relationship? A relationship you know was in a public space. She is so dumb for doing dat. ABI, does she want to answer celebrity girlfriend?"

