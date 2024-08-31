Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

In a post on his official Instagram account on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Obesere shared a photo of himself lying on the hospital bed with an oxygen pipe on his nose.

In the caption, the entertainer revealed that he had just undergone surgery that almost took his life but escaped death just by the whiskers.

He expressed gratitude to God for coming out of the experience alive.

“The Almighty Allah has been merciful to me.

“I escaped a surgery that almost took my life but Allah said NO!” he captioned the photo.

However, the Fuji maestro did not discuss the specific nature of the sickness that required him to undergo surgery.

Fans, and colleagues grateful for Obesere's life

Meanwhile, many Nigerians, including celebrities and colleagues of the artiste, have expressed their heartfelt wishes for his full recovery.

Taking to the comment section of the post, another Fuji singer, Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, aka KS1 Malaika, wished Obesere a long life and healthy living.

"Wow, Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, keep living in good health my brother," Malaika wrote.

For his part, veteran comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka wrote, "We bless God. Get well soon Oba IDAN."

Below are other reactions;

