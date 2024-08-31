ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obesere revealed how he barely survived death by the whiskers after going under the knife.

Fuji singer Obesere grateful after surviving life-threatening surgery
Fuji singer Obesere grateful after surviving life-threatening surgery

Recommended articles

In a post on his official Instagram account on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Obesere shared a photo of himself lying on the hospital bed with an oxygen pipe on his nose.

In the caption, the entertainer revealed that he had just undergone surgery that almost took his life but escaped death just by the whiskers.

He expressed gratitude to God for coming out of the experience alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Almighty Allah has been merciful to me.

“I escaped a surgery that almost took my life but Allah said NO!” he captioned the photo.

However, the Fuji maestro did not discuss the specific nature of the sickness that required him to undergo surgery.

ALSO READ: It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, many Nigerians, including celebrities and colleagues of the artiste, have expressed their heartfelt wishes for his full recovery.

Taking to the comment section of the post, another Fuji singer, Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, aka KS1 Malaika, wished Obesere a long life and healthy living.

"Wow, Alhamdulilah Alhamdulilah, keep living in good health my brother," Malaika wrote.

For his part, veteran comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka wrote, "We bless God. Get well soon Oba IDAN."

Below are other reactions;

ADVERTISEMENT

"Haliamudulilahi AMDAH WAH SHUKURAH, May Almighty ALLAH grant you Speedy recovery without side effect seriously." - @smar.tautos

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

Jegede Ifeoluwa comes back with soul lifting project 'Halle-Hallelujah' and it's classic

Jegede Ifeoluwa comes back with soul lifting project 'Halle-Hallelujah' and it's classic

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

It was peer pressure - BBNaija's Mercy Eke reveals why she got a BBL

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Tòkunbò, directed by Ramsey Nouah, makes Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

‘Nigeria is too small to contain Nollywood’- Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

I’m healing from the stitches of the failed kidney transplant - TG Omori

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

What I meant when I said Chinwe is not my spec - BBNaija's Zion

What I meant when I said Chinwe is not my spec - BBNaija's Zion

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade wants to know what happens to celebrities honorary degree's (LIB)

Yemi Solade questions fate of celebrities flaunting 'absurd' doctorates from Benin

Mariah Carey requests privacy in this time [Youtube/Mariahcarey]

Singer Mariah Carey loses mum, sister on same day

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also says there is more going on than people know [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

Davido reportedly releases Dammy Krane from police custody

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane released from police custody