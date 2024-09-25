ADVERTISEMENT
Falz gives Verydarkman 24 hours to retract defamatory statements against him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

If an apology and the retraction are not done within 24 hours, legal proceedings will follow.

Falz responds to VDM's allegations [Leadership news]
The ultimatum comes in response to a scathing viral audio released by VeryDarkMan on September 24, 2024, where Bobrisky alleged that some unnamed EFCC officers collected ₦15 million from him to drop money laundering charges against him.

Bobrisky also alleged that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and his son assisted in getting the charges dropped and keeping him out of prison. However, Very Dark Man then alleged that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, a renowned SAN were the ones behind Bobrisky's ordeal. His allegation then caused a variety of reactions across social media and Falz promptly became a trending topic.

In the legal document posted to Falz's Instagram on September 25, 2024, Verydarkman's statement, “In everything and everyone that is mentioned here, I will be disappointed if truly FALZ and his father are involved in this whole Bobrisky issue," was highlighted.

It read in part, "The entire publication was a vicious, wicked and reckless ploy to impugn the reputation of our client and lower him in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public. We, therefore, demand an immediate retraction of the offensive and derogatory publication as well as an apology prominently published on all the platforms to which you have disseminated it without any justification whatsoever."

"Be advised that if we do not receive your formal retraction and apology as demanded within 24 (twenty-four) hours of the receipt hereof, we shall proceed with our client’s instructions to seek appropriate legal remedies, including monetary damages, against you for your incendiary publication and dissemination of defamatory statements."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

