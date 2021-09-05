Jazzy is well-followed and liked on Nigerian social mediasphere, and in turn, he uses his platform to showcase young and emerging content creators.

During his appearance on The Late Night Show with Eni, Don Jazzy revealed that he supports these content creators because he wants to use his platform to lift their arts.

“I have always been like that; social media is just making it like it’s a new thing,” he said.

“I have always prefered to work with younger people. I have always worked with younger people. Myself and D’Banj were young, Wande Coal, everybody.

“We keep shouting Afrobeats to the world, it’s not only Afrobaeats, there is Nollywood to the world, there is the make up industry to the world, there is a fashion industry to the world, the comedy industry, anyone we can do to help push it to the max, we should, so If I have the platform, why not."