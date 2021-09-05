RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iconic music producer Don Jazzy speaks on why he lends so much support to social media content creators

Authors:

Steve Dede

Don Jazzy said he wants Nigerian arts to be showcased to the world.

Don Jazzy is a frequent collaborator with several upcoming and young social media content creators (Instagram/Don Jazzy)

In stark contrast to the enigmatic personality of his earlier days as a label owner and the most dominant music producer in Nigerian music, Don Jazzy is now this jolly character on social media to immense impact.

Recommended articles

Jazzy is well-followed and liked on Nigerian social mediasphere, and in turn, he uses his platform to showcase young and emerging content creators.

www.instagram.com

During his appearance on The Late Night Show with Eni, Don Jazzy revealed that he supports these content creators because he wants to use his platform to lift their arts.

“I have always been like that; social media is just making it like it’s a new thing,” he said.

I have always prefered to work with younger people. I have always worked with younger people. Myself and D’Banj were young, Wande Coal, everybody.

We keep shouting Afrobeats to the world, it’s not only Afrobaeats, there is Nollywood to the world, there is the make up industry to the world, there is a fashion industry to the world, the comedy industry, anyone we can do to help push it to the max, we should, so If I have the platform, why not."

Don Jazzy collaborates with these social media content creators by appearing on their skits, sharing their arts on his social media and giving them shoutouts.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iconic music producer Don Jazzy speaks on why he lends so much support to social media content creators

BBNaija 2021: Highlights of housemates' cultural themed Saturday night party

Tonto Dikeh's estranged lover Kpokpogri hails her ex-husband amid breakup rumours

2Face Idibia's brother continues to drag Annie, says she has assaulted the singer severally in public

OAP Nedu responds to ex-wife's allegation, says he is not the father of their 1st child

Bolanle Austen-Peters' 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens' to screen in South African cinemas

OAP Nedu's estranged wife accuses him of domestic violence

Chike Agada releases visual for his single 'VIBRATE'

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as organizers announce 'kingsize eviction'