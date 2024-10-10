RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Do the BBNaija season 9 housemates qualify as ‘celebrities’? [Opinion]

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Did this season have any impact on the housemate’s popularity at all?

How many housemates from this year do you even know?
How many housemates from this year do you even know?

Recommended articles

Apart from the show itself not meeting the ‘drama criteria’ and ‘wow factor’ that many viewers expected, the housemates themselves can be said to be rather forgettable, save for a few. Now that the show is over and Kellyrae of the Doublekay duo has been crowned winner, let’s talk about it: Do the housemates meet the criteria for celebrityhood?

Bbnaija S9 Housemates during the time in the house [BBN]
Bbnaija S9 Housemates during the time in the house [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

First off, let's establish what makes a celebrity just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public recognition: The most basic element of a celebrity is popularity; people know who they are and what they do, and for many celebrities, it is impossible to go anywhere without getting spotted. Usually, Big Brother Naija stars gain significant public attention and a fan base during and after their time in the house, with emphasis on ‘after,’ but this does not seem like the case for this season’s housemates.

Aside from the Twins, Wanni and Handi, the married couple Kassia and Kellyrae, Onyeka, Shaun, Ruthie, The Mbadiwe Twins, and Victoria, the rest of the housemates can walk around in public without being acknowledged, much less recognised. They’re pretty forgettable, and if you’re forgotten, you’re not a celebrity.

Even within the calibre of BBNaija alumni, the No Loose Guard season housemates cannot boast of the level of popularity Tacha gained, and she didn’t even make it to the end of the show in her own season. To this day, Tacha’s name is etched into the memory of the viewers, and even many who didn't watch the show. Why? She was popular and still is.

Wanni XHandi is arguably the most popular duo from this season, but even at that are they 'Celebrities?'
Wanni XHandi is arguably the most popular duo from this season, but even at that are they 'Celebrities?' Pulse Nigeria

Influencer status: Another thing about celebrities is their influencer status, which simply means they have the ability to influence others. Many former housemates leverage their time on the show to build careers as influencers, brand ambassadors and product builders. This is a common pathway for many Big Brother alumni, but not many of this season’s housemates have that pull.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social Media Following: A perk of being a well-known celebrity usually reflects in the social media following, as fans follow and engage. Previously, BBNaija contestants would see a substantial increase in their social media followers, which would then contribute to their celebrity status. However, this season did not meet expectations in regard to fan engagement on social media, as opposed to previous seasons.

Now that we have established the criteria for celebrityhood, recall that during the 71 days of the show, social media users highlighted that the housemates lacked the usual spunk that they were used to from other seasons. Many even asserted that they didn’t know other housemates as opposed to the above-mentioned individuals. Why? They were memorable enough to leave an imprint on the viewers.

At this juncture, it is important to stress that all celebrities are entertainers in some way, but not all entertainers are celebrities.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biennale College Cinema announces Kenyan-Nigerian project for next edition

Biennale College Cinema announces Kenyan-Nigerian project for next edition

Do the BBNaija season 9 housemates qualify as ‘celebrities’? [Opinion]

Do the BBNaija season 9 housemates qualify as ‘celebrities’? [Opinion]

10 iconic venues headlined by Davido

10 iconic venues headlined by Davido

It has taken me 30 years to realise I don't need anyone - Jennifer Lopez

It has taken me 30 years to realise I don't need anyone - Jennifer Lopez

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido

Singer Darkoo reacts to a fan telling her to quit being a lesbian

Singer Darkoo reacts to a fan telling her to quit being a lesbian

Africa Magic Hosts Exclusive Private Screening For 'My Fairytale Wedding'

Africa Magic Hosts Exclusive Private Screening For 'My Fairytale Wedding'

Ayra Starr reaches 2 billion Spotify streams

Ayra Starr reaches 2 billion Spotify streams

Don't tell your man your female friend's business - Toke Makinwa tells women

Don't tell your man your female friend's business - Toke Makinwa tells women

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw {instagram}

I have no desire to prove what my contributions are - Kate Henshaw to critic

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth [Instagram/Basketmouth]

They say 'E go better,' it's getting worse - Basketmouth on Nigeria's economy

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His Global Impact Grows

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His global impact grows

DDG and welcomed thewir son 10 months ago [Amy Sussman/Getty Images]

We are family - Rapper DDG addresses breakup with actress Halle Bailey