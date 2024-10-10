Do the BBNaija season 9 housemates qualify as ‘celebrities’? [Opinion]

Apart from the show itself not meeting the ‘drama criteria’ and ‘wow factor’ that many viewers expected, the housemates themselves can be said to be rather forgettable, save for a few. Now that the show is over and Kellyrae of the Doublekay duo has been crowned winner, let’s talk about it: Do the housemates meet the criteria for celebrityhood?

First off, let's establish what makes a celebrity just that.

Public recognition: The most basic element of a celebrity is popularity; people know who they are and what they do, and for many celebrities, it is impossible to go anywhere without getting spotted. Usually, Big Brother Naija stars gain significant public attention and a fan base during and after their time in the house, with emphasis on ‘after,’ but this does not seem like the case for this season’s housemates.

Aside from the Twins, Wanni and Handi, the married couple Kassia and Kellyrae, Onyeka, Shaun, Ruthie, The Mbadiwe Twins, and Victoria, the rest of the housemates can walk around in public without being acknowledged, much less recognised. They’re pretty forgettable, and if you’re forgotten, you’re not a celebrity.

Even within the calibre of BBNaija alumni, the No Loose Guard season housemates cannot boast of the level of popularity Tacha gained, and she didn’t even make it to the end of the show in her own season. To this day, Tacha’s name is etched into the memory of the viewers, and even many who didn't watch the show. Why? She was popular and still is.

Influencer status: Another thing about celebrities is their influencer status, which simply means they have the ability to influence others. Many former housemates leverage their time on the show to build careers as influencers, brand ambassadors and product builders. This is a common pathway for many Big Brother alumni, but not many of this season’s housemates have that pull.

Social Media Following: A perk of being a well-known celebrity usually reflects in the social media following, as fans follow and engage. Previously, BBNaija contestants would see a substantial increase in their social media followers, which would then contribute to their celebrity status. However, this season did not meet expectations in regard to fan engagement on social media, as opposed to previous seasons.

Now that we have established the criteria for celebrityhood, recall that during the 71 days of the show, social media users highlighted that the housemates lacked the usual spunk that they were used to from other seasons. Many even asserted that they didn’t know other housemates as opposed to the above-mentioned individuals. Why? They were memorable enough to leave an imprint on the viewers.