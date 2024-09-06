DJ Cuppy secretly goes back to school for fourth degree

She announced her latest academic feat on September 5, 2024, via an Instagram post, stating that she secretly enrolled during the Summer session. She posted a series of pictures that were taken in various parts of the school campus during her term.

DJ Cuppy wrote, "Another qualification in the bag @LondonSchoolOfEconomics ✔️📚👩🏾‍🎓 …But this time I was SILENT about going back to school for the summer 🤭 Safe to say, I’m addicted to education! #CuppyOnAMission."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her fans and followers commended her in the comment section, congratulating her and wishing her well.

A fan wrote, "Cuppy Cuppy Cuppy 🙌😍. I love your fire 🔥 my sister 😍. Always make me happy and proud,🔥. Keeping getting those degrees and being YOUnique girl😍❤️❤️🔥😍. Congratulations👏."

Another user hilariously noted, "Cuppy and school=Twins 😍"

"Congratulations❤️," a happy fan wrote.

Her academic pursuit began in 2014 when she got a degree in business and economics from King’s College, London. Then she got her first master’s degree in the field of music business from New York University in 2015 and her second master's degree in African Studies in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria