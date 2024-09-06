ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Cuppy secretly goes back to school for fourth degree

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says she is addicted to education and we do not doubt that!

DJ Cuppy says she has bagged a fourth-degree [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy says she has bagged a fourth-degree [Instagram/Cuppymusic]

Recommended articles

She announced her latest academic feat on September 5, 2024, via an Instagram post, stating that she secretly enrolled during the Summer session. She posted a series of pictures that were taken in various parts of the school campus during her term.

DJ Cuppy wrote, "Another qualification in the bag @LondonSchoolOfEconomics ✔️📚👩🏾‍🎓 …But this time I was SILENT about going back to school for the summer 🤭 Safe to say, I’m addicted to education! #CuppyOnAMission."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her fans and followers commended her in the comment section, congratulating her and wishing her well.

A fan wrote, "Cuppy Cuppy Cuppy 🙌😍. I love your fire 🔥 my sister 😍. Always make me happy and proud,🔥. Keeping getting those degrees and being YOUnique girl😍❤️❤️🔥😍. Congratulations👏."

Another user hilariously noted, "Cuppy and school=Twins 😍"

"Congratulations❤️," a happy fan wrote.

Her academic pursuit began in 2014 when she got a degree in business and economics from King’s College, London. Then she got her first master’s degree in the field of music business from New York University in 2015 and her second master's degree in African Studies in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Cuppy during her graduation from the University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic]
DJ Cuppy during her graduation from the University of Oxford [Instagram/Cuppymusic] Pulse Nigeria

In March 2023, Cuppy then announced that she had completed another Master’s program at the University of Oxford in England, United Kingdom. Taking to Instagram on March 16, to reveal her recent accomplishment, the Gelato singer revealed that this was her third degree, even though she didn't state what she got the master's degree in.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

American rapper Desiigner sparks conversation with his new Afrobeats single

American rapper Desiigner sparks conversation with his new Afrobeats single

DJ Cuppy secretly goes back to school for fourth degree

DJ Cuppy secretly goes back to school for fourth degree

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

George Lutterodt

No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

Seun Kuti does not believe in the Abrahamic portrayal of God [Areweonair.com]

Revelation has made it clear that Africans won't make heaven - Seun Kuti

Spyro opens up about struggles with fornication

I feel troubled every time I fornicate - Spyro opens up about struggles

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return