Nigerian popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has made a case for her godfather and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.
'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy
According to Forbes, Dangote is worth $13.5B.
In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, January 16, 2022, the billionaire heiress refuted the claims by American rapper, Kanye West that he is the richest black man alive.
"Random, I know… I am a HUGE @KanyeWest fan However with ALL due respect, I feel the need to remind him that he is not the “richest black man” -it is in fact my Godfather @AlikoDangote. Just clearing the air with #Facts," she tweeted.
Cuppy's tweet may be connected to the rapper's recent declarations that he is the richest black man in the world.
However, Forbes, a business magazine debunked Kanye's claims in 2021.
According to Forbes, as of 2021, Dangote is the richest black man in the world with a net worth of $13.5B.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng