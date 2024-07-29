Destiny Etiko slams Nigerians for being excited for 'BBNaija' despite economic hardship

In a now-deleted Instagram story post, Etiko voiced her discontent, highlighting the contrast between the show's popularity and the realities currently faced by many Nigerians.

She wrote, "E don red for our country and I still dey see some people dey happy about BBN. Hmmmmm nawa o Oh una still get enough money for DATA Abi? If you guys do not complain, then who am I to do so? I am majorly concerned about the poor masses, though. That you can survive does not mean that everyone can. Crime is now happening everywhere, insecurity has become the order of the day and everyone is literally calm. THE EARLIER, THE BETTER."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress questioned how people can be so engrossed in entertainment when basic necessities and security are major issues. She pointed out that while some Nigerians seem to have the means to enjoy such shows, others are struggling with daily survival.

In another post, Etiko criticised the public's apparent calmness in the face of widespread insecurity and economic instability.

Pulse Nigeria