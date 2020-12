Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has lost his private bodyguard Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay.

According to News Naija, Tijani who had been ill for a while now died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Davido took to his Twitter page where he shared a blank dark background image to confirm the loss.

Tijani is survived by his wife and children.